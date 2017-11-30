BREAKING: Jim Nabors, Famous for Role as Gomer Pyle, Dies at 87: Report

Holiday Knit Gifts and Decor With The Knit Show’s Vickie Howell

Knitting, Crochet and Craft Designer Vickie Howell joined us live with holiday knit projects. Vicki is also the host of the web series “The Knit Show with Vickie Howell” For more information, click HERE or follow her on social media.