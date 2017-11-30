In-N-Out Announces Expansion to Colorado, Marking 7th State to Server Burgers From Beloved SoCal Chain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beloved Southern California fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger announced Thursday it plans to expand to Colorado.

A "patty production facility" and distribution site is planned in Colorado Springs to support future restaurants in the state, the Irvine-based company announced.

It will be the first time the chain – known for its messy Animal Style burgers and fries as well as shakes – will open a restaurant in Colorado, KTLA sister station KDVR in Denver reported.

"At In-N-Out, we have always been thoughtful about expansion into new markets because it is very important that we are able to maintain the high quality and service standards established by our founders almost 70 years ago," In-N-Out said in a statement. "We are extremely fortunate to have a number of loyal customers in Colorado and they have been encouraging us to open locations there for some time."

The first Colorado restaurant will be near the planned distribution facility in a mixed-use development called Victory Ridge in Colorado Springs, KDVR reported, saying there is no timeline for the opening date of the first restaurant.

No other restaurant sites have been determined, according to KDVR.

The Orange County Register reported the Colorado Springs facility will service up to 50 In-N-Out locations in Colorado, and that another restaurant site will open in Denver shortly after the first outlet opens.

Victory Ridge, which will include more than 500 residences and up to 1.6 million square feet of commercial development, is about 45 minutes south of Denver and 15 minutes north of Colorado Springs.

In-N-Out started in Baldwin Park in 1948 and gained a loyal following. It has restaurants in Southern and Northern California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas and Oregon.

Its simple menu consists of a hamburger, cheeseburger, Double-Double (two patties with two slices of cheese), french fries, drinks, shakes, milk and coffee.

A reason for a long-awaited expansion into Colorado is because In-N-Out did not have a distribution center nearby, KDVR reported.

In-N-Out delivers food fresh daily to its restaurants instead of freezing it, making its food comparatively fresh within the fast-food industry. Its legion of fans swarm the restaurants, especially when they open in new markets.

When the first restaurants opened in Texas in 2011, there were long lines of people waiting to get their hands on the burgers.

KTLA's Melissa Pamer contributed to this article.