Japan Emperor Akihito to Abdicate in April 2019

Japan’s much-loved Emperor Akihito will stand down on April 30, 2019, becoming the first Japanese monarch to abdicate his post in two centuries.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Imperial House Council, and announced by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday.

Earlier this year, the Japanese parliament passed into law a historic bill to allow 83-year-old Akihito to abdicate the throne if he chose.

It came after Akihito gave a rare televised address in August 2016, where he said his age and fitness level could make it “difficult” to carry out his duties in the future, a plea many took as a request to step aside.