Japan Emperor Akihito to Abdicate in April 2019

Posted 7:15 PM, November 30, 2017, by , Updated at 07:18PM, November 30, 2017

Japan’s much-loved Emperor Akihito will stand down on April 30, 2019, becoming the first Japanese monarch to abdicate his post in two centuries.

Japan's Emperor Akihito delivers his opening address for the 195th parliament session at the upper house of parliament in Tokyo on Nov. 8, 2017. (Credit: KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)

The decision was made at a meeting of the Imperial House Council, and announced by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday.

Earlier this year, the Japanese parliament passed into law a historic bill to allow 83-year-old Akihito to abdicate the throne if he chose.

It came after Akihito gave a rare televised address in August 2016, where he said his age and fitness level could make it “difficult” to carry out his duties in the future, a plea many took as a request to step aside.