Jim Nabors, Famous for Role as Gomer Pyle, Dies at 87: Report

Jim Nabors, who was perhaps most famous for his role as Gomer Pyle in the hit television shows “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Gomer Pyle: USMC” has died at the age of 87, according to a Hollywood Reporter report.

Nabors died Wednesday night at his home in Hawaii, the website reported, citing Indiana’s WTHR.

The longtime actor and singer was born in 1930 and raised in Alabama before moving to Los Angeles to combat an asthmatic condition, according to his bio on IMDB.

Nabors played Gomer Pyle, a simple-minded auto mechanic, on the hit television comedy “The Andy Griffith Role” from 1962 to 1964.

He then continued to play the character from 1964 to 1969 in “Gomer Pyle: USMC.”

Nabors recorded more than 20 albums during his singing career.