L.A. Auto Show #4-The Movie Cars & Luxury Cars

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown with Brian Moody, the Executive Editor of Autotrader, to continue her weeklong series of reports spotlighting the 2017 L.A. AUTO SHOW.

Thursday, Gayle learned from Mr. Moody about what’s new from Honda and KBB Car of the Year, Nissan/Star Wars, and Lincoln.

Brian Moody

Executive Editor, Autotrader

Friday, December 1st, 2017 through Sunday, December 10th, 2017

Los Angeles Auto Show @ 9am

L.A. Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 743-6250

help@laautoshow.com

***PLEASE NOTE THIS YEAR’S LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW – NEW -- BAG POLICY:

HERE ARE THE NEW RULES: The Los Angeles Auto Show has implemented a new bag policy. All bags, purses, backpacks, camera bags and diaper bags larger than 12” x 15” x 6” will NOT be allowed inside the Show. For all medical needs, baby bottles, or factory sealed plastic bottles (one per person) of one liter in size or less containing water are permitted.

All bags will be subject to screening/security check.

We reserve the right not to allow any bag, parcel or other item to be brought into the Show and to deal with any unattended object in such way as we consider appropriate. A limited number of complimentary lockers for storage of personnel belongings will be available at the main entrances to the Show, first come, first serve. Any and all exceptions will be monitored by security personnel at each entrance.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

– Bags larger than 12” x 15”

– Alcoholic Beverages or any illegal substance

– Strollers larger than 36” x 52”

– Suitcases, coolers, backpacks with wheels and/or larger than 12” x 15”

– Any trailer like object that is pushed or towed by an electronic conveyance vehicle, wheelchair or stroller or pulled by a person, including wagons

– Wheeled mobility devices with less than 3 wheels or device that cannot maintain stability and balance when stopped, unpowered, or unoccupied. This does not include standard or motorized wheelchairs.

– Weapons of any kind, or objects that appear to be weapons (also including toy blasters, squirt guns, etc)

– Large tripods (monopods excepted)

– Pets or other animals, except approved service animals. Service animals should remain on a leash or in a harness and under the control of the owner at all times.

– Glass containers (excluding baby food jars)

– Other items that we determine may be harmful or disruptive

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 323-460-5732.