La Habra Student With Autism to Help Light California Capitol Christmas Tree

Posted 4:11 PM, November 30, 2017, by

A 7-year-old girl with autism who attends elementary school in La Habra has been chosen to help California Gov. Jerry Brown and the state's first lady light the Capitol Christmas Tree in Sacramento next week. Chip Yost reports from La Habra for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Nov. 30, 2017.

