Man Found With Cache of Weapons at Sierra Madre Gold Line Station Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison

A Georgia man who was caught in June with a cache of weapons at the Sierra Madre Gold Line Station in Pasadena was sentenced to four years in state prison, officials announced Thursday.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Christopher Harrison Goodine, 28, was found guilty on Oct. 20 of six felonies: two counts of possession of a silencer; two counts of manufacturing, importing, keeping for sale, giving or receiving a large capacity magazine; one count of possession of an assault weapon; and one count of having a concealed firearm.

Two L.A. County deputies apprehended Goodine on June 21 after seeing him urinate in a planter at the station, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

After giving the deputies a false name, Goodine told them that his ID was in his duffle bag. The deputies then searched the bag and discovered a rifle, handgun, silencers and several gun magazines, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The deputies’ actions might have saved many lives, Sheriff Jim McDonnell said in June after announcing Goodine’s arrest.

“When you have someone walking around with this type of weaponry, this much ammunition the outcome would not have been good no matter what he was going to do,” McDonnell said.