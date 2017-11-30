Opponents of California Gas Tax Hike Launch TV Ads Seeking Repeal Initiative

Republican opponents of a recent increase to the state gas tax have launched a television ad campaign aimed at getting California voters to sign petitions for an initiative that would repeal the new levies.

The ads have started running on broadcast and cable television stations in the San Diego area and on YouTube. They are part of a $400,000 first-week launch for a drive to collect more than 587,000 signatures to qualify a measure for the November 2018 ballot that would repeal the increase in gas taxes and vehicle fees approved by the Legislature in April.

“Sacramento politicians did it again,” one of the ads says. “They forced a massive hike on our car and gas taxes while raiding our road funds.”

Carl DeMaio, chairman of Reform California and a former San Diego City Council member, said the group’s petitions are in circulation throughout the state.

