‘Penny-Pincher Bandit’ Pockets Spare Change After Stealing $800 in Cash From Canoga Park Gas Station: LAPD

Police requested the public’s help Thursday in identifying an armed man who stole more than $800 in cash and cigarettes from a gas station in Canoga Park.

The robbery occurred just before midnight Saturday, when a man walked into the store wearing a black Monster brand hoodie, said LAPD Det. Fernando Avila. The suspect took out money and pretended to buy cigarettes to distract the clerk, then pulled out a gun, Avila said.

“We noticed the guy stole one thing, even before he pulled the gun,” Avila said. “You can see him reach into the take-a-penny-leave-a-penny tray when the clerk turns to retrieve the packs of cigarettes the robber feigned to buy.”

Authorities described the suspect as a man in his 40s with a shaved head and a goatee. His left ear is pierced and he was wearing an earring.

