People Demanding Answers as LA Weekly’s New Owners Remain a Mystery

LA Weekly was sold Wednesday, with all of its top editors and all but one of its writers laid off as the deal closed. A day later, the alternative newsweekly’s buyers are still shrouded in secrecy.
That secrecy is “appalling and offensive,” the president of the Society for Professional Journalists said Thursday, demanding public disclosure of the owners’ names.
Semanal Media Group — a company that a group of investors created six weeks ago for the purpose of buying LA Weekly — is the publication’s official new owner.
According to documents filed with the California secretary of state’s office, Semanal is helmed by David Welch, a Los Angeles attorney known for representing members of the cannabis industry. Brian Calle, who was hired to manage LA Weekly’s operations, has said Welch also invested in Semanal.