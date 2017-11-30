× Police Investigating Whether LAPD Captain Was Involved With Alleged Marijuana Warehouse

Los Angeles police captain is on paid leave as the department investigates whether he is involved with an alleged marijuana warehouse in Sun Valley.

The warehouse came to the LAPD’s attention on Oct. 31 after someone called to report a burglary there.

Phillip A. Smith, a captain in Rampart Division, told The Times on Thursday that he was the caller.

Smith, who was off-duty at the time, said he did not know there was a marijuana business at the location.

