Poll: Lt. Gov. Newsom, Former L.A. Mayor Villaraigosa Lead Pack in California Governor’s Race

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa top the field in California’s race for governor, according to a new poll by the Public Policy Institute of California.
Meanwhile, Sen. Dianne Feinstein has a dominate lead in her bid for re-election.
But a third of likely voters polled in California don’t know who they will vote for in either race, meaning there’s plenty of room for jockeying among the candidates as the June primary election approaches.
PPIC President Mark Baldassare said he was surprised about the number of undecided voters given that these races are for California’s two most coveted political posts.