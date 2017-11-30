Poll: Lt. Gov. Newsom, Former L.A. Mayor Villaraigosa Lead Pack in California Governor’s Race

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa top the field in California’s race for governor, according to a new poll by the Public Policy Institute of California.

Gavin Newsom, left, attends the Breakthrough Prize Awards Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center on Nov. 9, 2014 in Mountain View, California. Antonio Villaraigosa, right, arrives for The Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles Gala on March 18, 2017.

Meanwhile, Sen. Dianne Feinstein has a dominate lead in her bid for re-election.

But a third of likely voters polled in California don’t know who they will vote for in either race, meaning there’s plenty of room for jockeying among the candidates as the June primary election approaches.

PPIC President Mark Baldassare said he was surprised about the number of undecided voters given that these races are for California’s two most coveted political posts.

