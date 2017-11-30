San Diego Mother Arrested After Viral Facebook Video Appears to Show Crying Baby Being Abused

A Facebook video that purportedly showed an act of child abuse has sparked outrage online and led to the arrest of the infant’s mother on Thursday.

The video was posted to the social media site about 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego television station KGTV. By the next day, it had garnered more than 25,000 views.

In the post, a video clip shows a person’s hand striking a baby’s head three times, leading to the child crying. The post also included two images showing a child holding a knife.

Shortly after the video was posted, police said they received multiple calls from people concerned about the post and the suicidal threats made by the child’s mother.

Police have arrested the 6-month-old baby’s mother, identified as 18-year-old Jowi Victoria Morales, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego. She was booked at the Las Colina Women’s Facility, San Diego Police Department Lt. Scott Wahl told the station.

The infant is in protective custody after being found safe, Wahl said.

The case is under investigation.