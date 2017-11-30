Man Takes ‘Little Free Library’ Built by Girl Scout in Arcadia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities on Thursday were looking for a man who took a "Little Free Library" built by a Girl Scout in Arcadia.

A surveillance video shows a driver in a maroon pick-up truck stopping on the street and taking the library built by Grace Wong, who made it from scratch as part of a Girl Scouts project over the summer.

Her mother, Debbie Wong, said the man might have been misguided.

“I don’t think he understood exactly that this was a community library," she said. "I think he may have thought it was furniture and just took it."

The library, one of thousands across the country, had a label that read "Take a book, return a book."

Grace is optimistic.

"My hope is that it’s just a misunderstanding and he’ll return the library to us," she said.