West L.A. Smell Coming From Odorant Leak, Not Natural Gas, Company Says

A smell reported by several residents in the West Los Angeles area Wednesday night was not a gas leak, but instead came from a spill at a natural gas odorant company, a spokeswoman for the Southern California Gas Company said Thursday.

The area of Pico and Overland is seen in this Google Maps street view image.

Gas Co. crews responded to multiple reports of area odors near the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Overland Avenue just after 9 p.m., said Melissa Bailey, a spokeswoman for the company.

KTLA received calls and tweets from residents in the West L.A. area saying the odor smelled as if there had been a gas leak.

Investigators later determined the smell was coming from a spill at a third-party production facility that makes a natural gas odorant, said Bailey.

“There is no gas leak,” Bailey said in a news release Thursday morning.

The spill has been cleaned up and the odor should go away over the next several hours, Bailey stated about 7 a.m. in an update to the news release.

The odorant is what gives natural gas its smell, as a safety precaution, so people will easily notice its presence.

