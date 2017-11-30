West L.A. Smell Coming From Odorant Leak, Not Natural Gas, Company Says

A smell reported by several residents in the West Los Angeles area Wednesday night was not a gas leak, but instead came from a spill at a natural gas odorant company, a spokeswoman for the Southern California Gas Company said Thursday.

Gas Co. crews responded to multiple reports of area odors near the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Overland Avenue just after 9 p.m., said Melissa Bailey, a spokeswoman for the company.

KTLA received calls and tweets from residents in the West L.A. area saying the odor smelled as if there had been a gas leak.

Investigators later determined the smell was coming from a spill at a third-party production facility that makes a natural gas odorant, said Bailey.

“There is no gas leak,” Bailey said in a news release Thursday morning.

The spill has been cleaned up and the odor should go away over the next several hours, Bailey stated about 7 a.m. in an update to the news release.

The odorant is what gives natural gas its smell, as a safety precaution, so people will easily notice its presence.

