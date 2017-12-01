Stevie Wonder Giveaway

Legendary Grammy winning singer-songwriter and humanitarian Stevie Wonder is back in Los Angeles for his annual House Full of Toys Benefit Concert. With friends Dave Matthews, Pharrell, Tony Bennett and many more, Stevie will perform his iconic albums ‘Talking Book’ and ‘Innervisions’ in their entirety. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Tuesday December 5th for your chance to win two tickets see Stevie Wonder and friends at the Staples Center on Sunday December 10th. Tickets are on sale at AXS.com. Don’t miss your chance to see the concert event of the year.

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

