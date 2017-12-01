× After Firing Editorial Staffers, Secret New Owners of LA Weekly Reveal Themselves as Men With O.C. Ties

After weeks of mystery, the new owners of LA Weekly were revealed Friday in a short post written by the publication’s new operations manager.

Brian Calle tried to make light of growing concern that Los Angeles’ most famous alternative publication had not disclosed its backers since the Oct. 18 announcement that Voice Media Group had sold LA Weekly to a fledgling company called Semanal Media.

“There is a lot of talk about who owns L.A. Weekly,” Calle wrote. “We’ve seen all the speculation. Is it a Russian oligarch? Is it some Trumpista? Is it Lord Voldemort?”

Calle said the publication, which fired all its editors and all but one of its writers Wednesday, wasn’t bought for nefarious reasons. Instead, he said the alternative weekly was in the hands of people who wanted to make the property “the cultural center of the city.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

