Conservative Activist Arrested at Huntington Park City Council Meeting Sues City, Accuses Officials of Trolling

Arthur Christopher Schaper sat in the back of the Huntington Park City Council chambers, wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap and a Donald Trump flag around his shoulders like a cape.

The council warned him he was disrupting the June meeting. Police officers asked him to leave. He refused, likening himself to Rosa Parks.

Schaper was arrested on suspicion of two misdemeanor counts of disturbing a public meeting and disobeying a police officer, according to the Huntington Park Police Department.

Now, more than five months later, Schaper has sued the city of Huntington Park, claiming he was wrongfully arrested and that the city trolled him with “false notices” to appear in court when the case had not yet been presented by police to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

