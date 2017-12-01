Laguna Beach Police Officer Among 3 People Arrested in Connection With Elder Abuse

A Laguna Beach police officer is among three people who were arrested in connection with elder abuse, Fullerton Police Department officials announced Friday.

The fraud investigation involving several agencies began in June 2017.

The officer, Rock Wagner, 58, was arrested in Lake Forest.

His sister, Wendy Wagner, 55, and her boyfriend, Norman McBride, 58, were arrested in Huntington Beach. All three have been accused of elder abuse and fraud.

They were booked at the Fullerton jail, but were released on bail, police said.

Police did not elaborate on the investigation, any alleged victims or the alleged crime.

Anyone with additional information can call 714-738-5336 or 714-738-6765.