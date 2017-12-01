Man Fatally Shot in Thousand Oaks

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in Newbury Park late Thursday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident was reported about 11:25 p.m. near the intersection of Avenida del Platino and Calle Zafiro.

Responding deputies found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear if the incident is gang related, but investigators were planning to look for surveillance video in the area.

Detective Tim Lohman told KTLA that investigators have interviewed witnesses in the area, but the shooter has not been identified and no arrests have been made.

No further details have been released about the crime.

KTLA’s Geoff Peters contributed to this story.