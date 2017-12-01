BREAKING: Flynn Pleads Guilty to Making False Statements to FBI, Says He’s Cooperating With Mueller’s Russia Probe

Man Seen in Video Hitting Person Over the Head With Backpack Is Arrested in West Hollywood

Posted 8:46 AM, December 1, 2017, by
The man who hit another man over the head on a busy Hollywood area street in broad daylight on Oct. 20, 2017, is seen in a still from video released by the LAPD on Nov. 29, 2017.

The man who hit another man over the head on a busy Hollywood area street in broad daylight on Oct. 20, 2017, is seen in a still from video released by the LAPD on Nov. 29, 2017.

A man suspected of assaulting a pedestrian in an unprovoked attack that was caught on video last month has been arrested, police said.

Dale Shoner, 43, was taken into custody in West Hollywood on Thursday on suspicion of robbery, criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The attack occurred about 8 a.m. on Oct. 20, when the pedestrian and the suspect crossed paths in the 800 block of North La Brea Avenue, said LAPD Officer Rosario Herrera.

The video shows the suspect getting into a position to strike the man, then backing away. The pedestrian continues walking, with the suspect following closely behind. Moments later, the suspect swings his backpack at the pedestrian’s face, knocking him to the ground. The suspect then walks away.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Related stories