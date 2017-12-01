× Man Seen in Video Hitting Person Over the Head With Backpack Is Arrested in West Hollywood

A man suspected of assaulting a pedestrian in an unprovoked attack that was caught on video last month has been arrested, police said.

Dale Shoner, 43, was taken into custody in West Hollywood on Thursday on suspicion of robbery, criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The attack occurred about 8 a.m. on Oct. 20, when the pedestrian and the suspect crossed paths in the 800 block of North La Brea Avenue, said LAPD Officer Rosario Herrera.

The video shows the suspect getting into a position to strike the man, then backing away. The pedestrian continues walking, with the suspect following closely behind. Moments later, the suspect swings his backpack at the pedestrian’s face, knocking him to the ground. The suspect then walks away.

