Part-Time Wrestling Coach Arrested on Suspicion of Having Sexual Relations With 16-Year-Old Girl in Fullerton

A man who worked as a part-time wrestling coach at a high school in Fullerton was arrested Friday on suspicion of having a sexual relationship with a female student there, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Garrett Granger, 20, was seen with the student at Troy High School by another employee on campus on Friday, Fullerton police said. The two were spotted in an area of the school that “seemed inappropriate” for them to be together at, police said in a news release.

The employee reported the incident to school administrators, who investigated and contacted Fullerton police.

Police did not offer further information about what Granger and the student were seen doing or where exactly they were seen. However, an investigation by school resource officers determined that he had “engaged in a sexual relationship with the female student within the last few weeks,” police said in a news release.

He was arrested on suspicion of “various sex crimes,” police said in the release without saying what those specific charges are.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Fullerton Police Family Crimes Detective L. Garcia at 714-738-6358.