‘Penny-Pincher Bandit’ Fatally Shot by Undercover Police in North Hollywood: LAPD

Authorities have connected a man fatally shot by undercover police in North Hollywood Thursday to an armed robbery in Canoga Park the previous weekend.

In a statement released on Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department said the so-called “penny pincher bandit” was the same individual who died from a gunshot wound during a confrontation with police in the North Hollywood area.

The unidentified suspect was allegedly armed when he walked into a Topanga area gas station before midnight Saturday and stole more than $800 in cash, including change from a take-a-penny-leave-a-penny tray.

Undercover officers were investigating the robbery in North Hollywood Thursday when they spotted the suspect, according to Lt. Chris Ramirez.

The man jumped into a vehicle and tried to flee before getting out of the car, at which point police started shooting, Ramirez said.

The suspect was transported to a hospital where he died of a gunshot wound, according to Ramirez.

“All information is still preliminary as a series of forensic tests and witness statements have yet to be completed,” said the LAPD in a statement.