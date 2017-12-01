Security Video Shows Seattle-Area Nanny Chasing Down Package Thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A nanny in Washington state chased down and apprehended a suspected package thief who was later arrested by authorities – and the incident was captured on security video.

The video doorbell company Ring sent KTLA sister station KCPQ the video, which shows a woman allegedly stealing a package off a porch in Everett, north of Seattle.

As the woman runs the package back into a waiting car, the nanny shouts at her and begins to come after her.

The thief is able to get the package into the front passenger door of getaway car, but, as the nanny approaches, the car speeds away and the woman falls to the pavement.

Then the nanny runs up, grabs the thief and forces her back to the home.

Police were called.

“It was intense,” the nanny, Kate Anderson, told Seattle television station KIRO.

The woman was arrested on outstanding warrants, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said. She has not yet been charged.

KIRO said the Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Rhieanna Schindler, 29, of Everett.

Anderson was unhurt. The homeowners said they bought her dinner, and were thankful for what she did.