Shooting at Hospital in Bakersfield Puts Facility on Lockdown; Suspect Shot by Police

The suspect in a shooting at a hospital in Bakersfield has been shot by police and the facility was put on lockdown Friday evening, according to local police.

Officials are investigating the shooting at Bakersfield Heart Hospital, located in the 3000 block of Sillect Avenue, the Bakersfield Police Department said in a Facebook post at about 6:20 p.m.

The post also said officers are clearing the area for other “potential threats.”

