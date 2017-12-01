Texas Police Department Hires Chewbacca as Wookiee Officer in Recruitment Video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wookiee officer has joined the Fort Worth Police Department just ahead of the release of the upcoming movie, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

"We know things have been tough for Chewbacca lately. We hoped that we could find a place for him within our department," FWPD said in a video posted to the department's Facebook page. "Did it go well? You decide."

Announcement of Chewbacca's new gig can be seen in the FWPD recruiting video, as reported by KDAF, KTLA's sister station in Dallas. During roll call before patrol, an officer is told by a supervisor, "Jimmy, you get the wookiee."

A puzzled Jimmy replies, "I'm sorry. Did you say the rookie?"

After being corrected, Jimmy looks to his left and sees his new partner.

Chewy's adventures training as a Fort Worth officer take him through routine traffic stops, the shooting range, self-defense/physical training the locker room, and a heart-to heart with his new partner.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the video was viewed more than 1.7 million times on Facebook.