3 Mastiffs Rescued After Getting Stuck in Storm Drain in Colorado

Authorities in Jefferson County, Colorado rescued three mastiffs stuck in a storm drain, KTLA sister station KDVR reported Thursday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office got the call about the incident Monday.

"[Most] of you are probably aware that a mastiff is a pretty big pup. That’s why this story is so incredible," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

It turned out the pups escaped their yard, and curiosity led them to a nearby drain.

West Metro Fire Rescue, an animal control officer and the Sheriff's Office helped with the rescue.

The animal control officer spoke with the dogs' owner about the dangers of dogs running at large.

The kids and their mom who own the trio say they're great fun and "just mischievous."

The dogs are two brothers and a sister, and the smallest one, the sister, is the ringleader.

She likes to lead her brothers on adventures outside of the yard.

The family said they've fixed the backyard so their three pets can't escape again.