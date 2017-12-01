Trump Made ‘P-Word’ Comment in 2000, Author Says

According to a golf writer, then-citizen Donald Trump in 2000 reportedly offered a vulgar commentary on a woman passing by, and did so with little regard for who might overhear.

Writer Michael Corcoran told CNN’s Erin Burnett during a Friday interview that Trump made the remark to him during a 36-hour visit to Mar-a-Lago 17 years ago,

“We just finished playing golf, and we were sitting around on the outdoor patio area, eating area, at the golf club,” said Corcoran, who was in Florida working on a profile on Trump. “An attractive young woman walked by and he sort of … sighed and said, ‘There’s, you know, there’s just nothing in the world like first-rate p-word.'”

In his aired interview, Corcoran paused before saying “p-word,” indicating he was sanitizing what he says Trump actually said.

According to Corcoran, there was no secrecy about the remark, and it could have easily been heard by any number of people in the general vicinity.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment on Corcoran’s remarks, which were first reported by The Daily Beast.

Having already spent more than a day with the real estate mogul — a visit in which “vulgarity was flowing pretty freely,” Corcoran told Burnett — Corcoran said he was not taken aback by Trump’s remark. However, the exact quote did not make his article — at least not in its published form.

Burnett noted how Trump’s remarks were edited before being published as “There is nothing in the world like first-class talent.”

“They literally kept the quotes around it though, but that’s not what he said,” Burnett declared. “That was just a false thing that somebody put it in there.”

Corcoran confirmed the alteration for Burnett, noting his disapproval.

“It changed the context of it and everything,” he said.

As part of Corcoran’s time with Trump, he flew on the businessman’s private plane, and joined him on the golf course. The article Corcoran was assigned was for the now-defunct Maximum Golf magazine and the experience left him with a clear picture of the man who’d later go on to become president of the United States.

“He struck me then, and still does, as just this sort of massively insecure braggart who will say whatever pops into his head to try to make himself feel good and make himself seem cool,” Corcoran told Burnett.