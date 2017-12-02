× Free Legal Clinic in South L.A. Offers Help to People Who Want to Reduce, Expunge Marijuana Convictions

Angelenos charged with or convicted of marijuana offenses who want to clean up their criminal records can seek free legal help Saturday at an “expungement fair” near downtown Los Angeles.

The event is focused on helping convicted felons get charges reduced, dismissed or expunged from their record and comes as California prepares for last year’s marijuana legalization initiative to take full effect.

Starting Jan. 1, sales of recreational marijuana will be legal under Proposition 64, which was passed by voters last November.

Not only does the initiative legalize the commercial sale and recreational use of pot, but for more than a year now it has also provided an avenue for people charged or convicted of marijuana-related offenses to ask that their charges be dropped, their sentences reduced or their records expunged as long as the charges are no longer considered a crime.

