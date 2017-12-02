× Laguna Beach Police Officer Accused of Elder Abuse, Fraud Placed on Leave

The Laguna Beach Police Department placed one of its officers on paid administrative leave this week pending the outcome of an investigation of possible elder abuse and fraud, the department said Friday.

Fullerton police on Tuesday arrested Rock Wagner, a Laguna Beach police officer, along with his sister Wendy Wagner and her boyfriend, Norman McBride.

Rock Wagner, 58, lives in Lake Forest; Wendy Wagner, 55, and McBride, 58, live in Huntington Beach, Fullerton police said.

Rock Wagner is a nine-year veteran of the Laguna Beach Police Department and works as a patrol officer. He was placed on leave Tuesday, Sgt. Jim Cota wrote in an email.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

33.542719 -117.785357