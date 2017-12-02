Man Fatally Shot by Police in Colton After Call About Him Allegedly Being Off His Medications

A man was shot and killed by police in Colton on Saturday after they were called to a home by family members, who allegedly were concerned about him not taking his medications and later being armed with a knife, police said.

Police received the call at about 11:50 a.m. and responded to the incident in the 1900 Block of West De Anza Drive. A family member called to report the man was off his medications and “out of control,” police later said in a news release.

While they were on their way to the home, officers responding to the call found out the man was armed with a kitchen knife and had fled the home on foot, according to police. A short distance away from the house — near the intersection of San Bernardino Avenue and Christobal Lane — officers “contacted” the man, police said in a news release.

He was “given several commands to drop the knife,” police said in the release. But police said the man “did not follow” those commands and he was soon shot and killed by officers.

Police have not released further information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the identity of the man killed. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.