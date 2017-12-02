× Man Killed, 2 Injured in Monrovia Shooting

A man was killed and two others were injured in a Monrovia shooting early Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred just after midnight at the Gem City Grill in the 100 block of East Olive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Lt. John Corina told KTLA that two groups of people began arguing inside the restaurant when one person took out a gun and opened fire.

One of the victims died on the way to the hospital, officials said. The other men were transported in unknown condition. None of the victims have been identified.

Investigators remained at the scene about 6 a.m. interviewing witnesses, reviewing surveillance video and combing through evidence.

Some people were detained for questioning, but no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Investigators may be looking for more than one person in relation to the incident.

Corina said the shooting may be gang-related, but no further details have been released.

Anyone with information can call the homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.