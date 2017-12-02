Missing 3-Year-Old North Carolina Girl Believed Dead; Mother’s Boyfriend Arrested 

A missing 3-year-old North Carolina girl is believed to be dead and her mother’s boyfriend has been arrested in connection to the disappearance that prompted an Amber Alert earlier this week.

Earl Kimrey, 32, was taken into custody Friday as authorities gathered evidence leading them to believe Mariah Woods is dead, KTLA sister station WGHP reported.

Though the girl’s body has not been found, ongoing searches for her have now turned into a recovery process.

The arrest warrants for Kimrey obtained by WGHP show that he is accused of stealing two dressers from a home on High Hill Road around the time of Mariah’s disappearance, between 11 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday. The warrant states that he obstructed justice by “removing Mariah Woods body from the scene of her death and did conceal Mariah Woods death and body, knowing that Mariah Woods died from unnatural causes. The defendant acted with deceit and intent to fraud.” The warrant also says that Kimrey “secretly disposed of the dead child’s body.”

Kimrey is being charged with concealing of death, obstruction of justice, second-degree burglary, felony larceny and possession of stolen property.

He is being held on $1,010,000 bond.

According to another local station, the district attorney’s office has been consulted on the current charges and additional charges could be pending as the investigation continues.

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday, when Mariah was last seen around 11 p.m. The FBI also joined the search for Mariah.

Kimrey has a criminal history that began in 2005 with a larceny conviction in Alamance County, according to the N.C. Department of Safety website. He was put on probation and received a suspended jail sentence. He was convicted in Onslow County in 2012 of assault or threatening of a government official and being drunk and disorderly. He was given probation and a suspended sentence. In 2015, he was convicted of larceny, this time in Brunswick County. He was given probation and a suspended sentence.