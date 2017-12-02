Ontario Police Investigating Viral Video Showing Boy Flinging Cat Onto Street

San Bernardino authorities are investigating a video that appears to show a boy flinging a cat high into the air before it crashes onto a nearby street after the graphic footage went viral on social media.

The Ontario Police Department, which was contacted by people outraged by the video, said Saturday afternoon on Twitter that it was investigating the incident and had already located the cat and its owner.

“The cat has a leg fracture but is going to be ok,” the department tweeted.

The graphic video shows the boy standing in a yard with a cat, which he then appears to throw into the air. Meowing and screeching sounds can be heard afterward.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.