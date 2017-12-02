Southern California Faces Fire Warnings Amid Dry, Gusty Santa Ana Winds

Southern California is expected to face powerful winds and dry weather starting this weekend that could increase the risk of wildfires.

The National Weather Service has issued fire weather warnings for the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties starting Sunday night, expanding across much of Southern California by Monday, including Orange County and vast stretches of San Diego County and the Inland Empire.

Forecasters cautioned that it could be the strongest and longest Santa Ana wind event so far this season, with winds as high as 50 to 70 miles per hour and guests as strong as 80 mph in the mountains.

The dry and windy conditions are expected to last through at least Thursday. Carol Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that people should be especially careful to avoid setting off any kind of spark.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.