15 Residents Displaced, Driver Injured After Car Crashes Into Building in Brentwood

Fifteen residents were displaced after a car crashed into a building in Brentwood early Sunday and the driver was hospitalized.

The incident was reported about 3:35 a.m. in the 5900 block of West San Vicente Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown.

Ricardo Parrall, co-owner of the bungalow-style 4-plex said he thought there was an earthquake when the car slammed into the building. He didn't realize it was a crash until a neighbor told him what happened and he saw the damage himself.

Parrall told KTLA that he saw the driver unconscious at the wheel and that two passengers got out of the car and ran away.

Building and safety officials were notified of the crash, and the Red Cross also responded to assist displaced residents.

The car was towed just after 6 a.m. Sunday and had major front-end damage.