2 Men, 2 Teens Arrested in Connection With Santa Ana Homicide: Police

Two men and two teens have been arrested in connection with a Santa Ana homicide that occurred earlier this week, police announced.

The victim, Mariano Labra Ramos, 36, was found with a gunshot wound in an alley Friday afternoon.

He as taken to a trauma center for his injuries, where he died about an hour and a half later, Santa Ana police said in a news release.

Alexis Asuncion, 18, and Felix Vargas, 20, both of Santa Ana, were arrested on suspicion of the shooting. The two teens were also arrested, but their names and ages have not been released.

The circumstances behind the shooting remain under investigation and anyone with information about the incident can call 714-245-839 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.