Ontario Gang Detectives Arrest 3 in Connection With Fatal Stabbing of 16-Year-Old Boy

Gang detectives in Ontario have arrested a man and two teens on suspicion of murder after a double-stabbing that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy, officials said Sunday.

Authorities initially responded to the 800 block of East Nocta Street around 6:40 p.m. Friday where multiple people fled the scene of a “large” fight where two victims were stabbed. The boy died after being taken to a local hospital, according to a Ontario Police Department news release.

The other victim was also taken to a hospital and his injuries were non-life threatening, officials said.

Fernando Martinez, 22, of Ontario, was booked at the West Valley Detention Center. The juvenile suspects, two 16-year-old Ontario residents, were booked at the San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall. They are each being held on $1 million bail, officials said.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711 or Detective Sean Harden at 909-986-6711. If you wish to report an anonymous tip you can call WE-TIP at 800-78-CRIME or report the tip at http://www.wetip.com.