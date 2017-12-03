Pregnant Woman Critically Injured in 405 Freeway Crash in Van Nuys to Receive Emergency C-Section; Man Also Injured

A pregnant woman is expected to undergo an emergency Cesarean section after she was critically injured and a man was severley injured in a crash along the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys during the early morning hours Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car, a 2001 Toyota Corolla, had slammed against a tree and no other vehicles were said to be involved, according to a CHP news release. It happened on the northbound 405 — just south of Victory Boulevard.

Officers spotted the crash as they were driving along the freeway at about 2:18 a.m., authorities said. Still inside the vehicle were the driver, a 42-year-old man named Lorenzo Lopez, and 31-year-old Yolanda Aguilera, who is pregnant.

Both had “visible major injuries,” a news release said, and Aguilera was “unresponsive” and had injuries that could easily be seen on the left side of her head. Lopez had an “obvious and severe broken right leg,” the news release said, without giving further details on that injury.

Once fire officials arrived, they took Aguilera to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where she was expected to undergo an emergency C-section and get other treatment. An ambulance separately took Lopez to the same hospital for treatment.

Both Aguilera and Lopez are residents of Glendale, officials said.

CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash but alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.

