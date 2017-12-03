Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, December 3rd, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday!

Enjoy this first Sunday of December 2017 trying some of the interesting and relaxing items on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

-0-

A Whistling White House Wonderland

Richard Nixon Foundation, Library, & Museum

18001 Yorba Linda

Yorba Linda

714 528 0544

http://www.nixonfoundation.org/whistling-white-house-wonderland

Vintage model trains fill the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda.

The holiday season showcase reflects President Richard Nixon’s love of trains that began in his hometown of Yorba Linda.

For admission information, you’re going to want to check the website: nixonfoundation.org

The holiday display is made possible thanks to the generosity of Ruth Ann Segerstrom Moriarty, Pacific Mercantile Bank and The Cookie Element.

-0-

Winter Fantasy

Sawdust Art Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustartfestival.org

There’s a winter wonderland at the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival in Laguna Beach. More than one-hundred artists create, display, and sell original creations.

In addition, to one of a kind gifts, there live entertainment, art classes and art demonstrations. Oh, and don’t forget Santa Claus might stop by for photo opportunities.

Check the website sawdustartfestival.org for ticket and festival hours information.

-0-

Holiday Specials

Pacific Park

380 Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica

310 260 8744

pacpark.com

Santa Monica’s Pacific Park is a place for holiday play. L.A.’s only admission free amusement park offer 12 amusement rides, 14 midway games, an oceanfront food plaza, retail shops and the world’s only solar powered ferris wheel.

For operation hours, check the pacpark.com website.

-0-

Most Wanted Holiday Toys 2017

Time to Play Magazine

http://www.ttpm.com

While we’re on the subject of play, TIME TO PLAY MAGAZINE has released its list of the “Most Wanted Holiday Toys” for 2017. On the list, this!

For the complete list of the “Most Wanted Toys” check the website: http://www.TTPM.com/mostwanted

-0-

Christmas Tree Lane 2017

Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley

Promenade Temecula

40820 Winchester Road

Temecula

http://www.habitativ.org/christmastreelane

Another sign of the season, Christmas Trees! Twenty professionally designed Christmas are being raffled at the Promenade Temecula to benefit the work of the Inland Valley division of Habitat for Humanity. Tickets for the magnificently decorated trees are only one dollar; 25 tickets for 20-dollars. The raffle deadline is Tuesday, December 12th.

For more information, take a look at the website: http://www.habitativ.org/christmastreelane

-0-

Enchanted: Forest of Light

1418 Descanso Drive

La Canada Flintridge

818 949 4200

http://www.DescansoGardens.org

Now, this is a DIFFERENT kind of tree decorating! This is ENCHANTED: FOREST LIGHT at Descanso Gardens in La Canada – Flintridge. .

This is a night time experience, featuring a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences in some of the most special areas of Descanso Gardens.

Please keep in mind ENCHANTED is a rain or shine event.

For advance ticket reservation information, you must check the website at: descansogardens.org

-0-

Odysseo: Cavalia

5230 Camino Ruiz

Camarillo

1 866 999 8111

cavalia.com/venturacounty

This is described as “THE BEST SHOW EVER!” Cavalia Odysseo’s artistic equestrian and theatrical production is happening in Camarillo. Audiences are taken to a live Hollywood-style movie set, where the moving interactions between human and horse are at the heart of the action. Layers of mesmerizing decor are combined with live music, gravity-defying acrobatics and aerial stunts. Add the staggering effects created by state-of-the-art scenery creating a sumptuous feast for the senses.

Ticket information is available at cavalia.com/venturacounty

-0-

Magic of Lights

O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone

Auto Club Speedway

9300 Cherry Avenue

Fontana

800 944 RACE

http://www.magicoflights.com

http://www.autoclubspeedway.com/magicoflights

There’s a new drive through experience at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana. This is MAGIC OF LIGHTS.

From the comfort of our own vehicles, we wind through the sparkling nearly two mile path in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone.

To learn more about the Inland Empire’s newest holiday tradition, here’s the website: http://www.autoclubspeedway.com/magicoflights

-0-

L.A. Zoo Lights

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

323 644 4200

http://www.lazoolights.org

L.A.’s bright lights holiday tradition returns to the Los Angeles Zoo. L.A. Zoo Lights takes us on a 60-to-90 minute tour of the zoo featuring creative animal themed light displays, including 3D projections, lasers, and thousands of holiday lights.

Ticket price information is available at lazoolights.org

-0-

2017 LA Auto Show

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

213 741 1151

laautoshow.com

The L.A. Auto Show is open now through Sunday, December 10th!

Make it a GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

