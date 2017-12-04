30 Minute Italian With Fabio Viviani

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani joined us live with recipes from his latest cookbook “Fabio’s 30 Minute Italian – Over 100 Quick and Easy Recipes” For more information on Fabio including how you can order a copy of the cookbook, you can visit the website or follow him on social media. Cafe Firenze will host a NYE bash with entertainment, pre fix and limited menus available, free-flowing champagne starting at 10:00 PM, and free limo rides home for Moorpark residences. The pre fix menu is $95. There is no cover charge. Fabio’s next cooking class at Café Firenze is on January 7th. For more information, click HERE.