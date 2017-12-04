Brian Setzer Orchestra Giveaway

This Christmas, swing in the holiday season with the Grammy winning Brian Setzer Orchestra. Brian’s annual Christmas rocks tour is rolling into Los Angeles and we want to give you a chance to join in the fun. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Saturday December 5th for your chance to win two tickets see the Brian Setzer Orchestra at the Dolby Theatre on Saturday December 16th. Tickets are on sale at AXS.com. If you like spending your holiday rocking around the Christmas tree, then Brian Setzer has the show for you.

