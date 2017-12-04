10-Acre Brush Fire in Riverside Prompts Evacuations Near Santa Ana River, Damages Structures

A 10-acre brush fire in Riverside has prompted authorities on Monday to order mandatory evacuations for some homes near the Santa Ana River and structures have been damaged.

Residents west of Van Buren Boulevard and Jurupa Avenue near the Santa Ana River have been ordered to evacuate, Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Police Department said.

Officers were going door to door asking residents to leave, Railsback said. The evacuations are expected to be lifted about 5 p.m.

Riverside Fire Capt. Dave McClellan said that responding firefighters saw smoke and soon upgraded the response because of strong winds.

Two homes and two sheds have suffered minor damage in the fire, as well as a fence, McClellan said.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire burns amid a critical risk of fire due to strong Santa Ana winds and low humidity across Southern California. Wind gusts of 44 mph are predicted for the Riverside area, according to the National Weather Service.

A red flag warning is in effect through Thursday night.

“Any fires that develop will spread rapidly,” the weather service’s warning states. “Avoid activities that could spark a fire.”

Smoke from a fire spotted, west of the Airport. Possibly Santa Ana River bottom? @CAL_FIRE pic.twitter.com/xOeQAiJHRK — Riverside Airport ✈ (@AirportKRAL) December 4, 2017

Just northwest of our shelter; Santa Ana River turf; Jurupa Valley. Firefighters already on it. pic.twitter.com/na6mryzBh3 — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) December 4, 2017

Riverside City Firefighters put out hot spots along the bike path as they battle against powerful wind gusts pic.twitter.com/Dww5FPNnwP — Watchara Phomicinda (@watcharaphotog) December 4, 2017

KTLA’s Cindy Von Quednow contributed to this story.