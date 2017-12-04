Chic Holiday Gift Ideas and Giveaways With TheZoeReport.com

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The editorial director for the Zoe Report Nicky Deam joined us live with gifts from The Let It Zoe program. The Let It Zoe program rounds up all of The Zoe Report’s favorite brands in one place to help readers zero in on the most stylish items for their gifting and wish lists. You can also enter their Let it Zoe contest and you could score $1500 shopping sprees, discounts on amazing services or gorgeous products hand-selected by Rachel Zoe and her team. For more information on Let it Zoe, including how you can enter the 25 days of chic, click on her website.