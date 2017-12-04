Driver Arrested After Crashing Vehicle Into South L.A. Home During Police Pursuit; House Red-Tagged: LAPD

A man was taken into custody after a short pursuit ended with an SUV slamming into a home in the Central-Alameda neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, according to LAPD.

About 2:30 p.m., officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Ascot Avenue and East 48th Street and initiated a chase, according to Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Alfonso Lopez.

The pursuit lasted for about a minute when the driver lost control of the SUV and crashed into a single-family residence. The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot, Lopez said.

A containment area was set up and the driver was eventually taken into custody, he said. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Lopez described a potentially dangerous situation, saying officers began chasing the SUV after observing the driver’s “reckless behavior.”

“Ascot Elementary School is only three blocks away. Kids are walking home. You have a violent offender who is armed with a handgun, who is fleeing from the police, who is showing total disregard for public safety,” he said. “Officers at some point have to do something.”

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, suffered injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital, according to Lopez. He has been arrested.

Photos from the scene showed the residence sustained significant structural damage. Lopez said the home has been red-tagged.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash, but the homeowner was in the driveway and observed the entire incident, the captain said.

The homeowner’s brother told KTLA that the man’s dog was killed in the crash.

He said the family is “devastated,” but he is thankful that his brother was uninjured.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.