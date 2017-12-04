Fast-Moving Brush Fire in Santa Paula Burns 50 Acres Amid Red Flag Conditions; Highway 150 Closed

Ventura County fire crews are responding to a wind-driven brush fire that has burned at least 50 acres and spreading rapidly in the Santa Paula area Monday evening, authorities said.

The fire ignited above Steckel Park, which is located at 8080 Mistletoe Rd. off of Highway 150, according to the Santa Paula CERT Community Emergency Response Team.

Initial reports indicated the blaze had scorched about 50 acres and had a “rapid rate of spread,” the Ventura County Fire Department’s public information officer tweeted around 6:45 p.m.

Highway 150 has been shut down in both directions along the Santa Paula and Ojai border, between Summit and Mupu, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

Flames appeared to be burning on both sides of the 150, Sky5 aerial video over the scene showed.

Structures appeared to be threatened, but it was not immediately clear if any evacuations had been ordered in the area.

The fire was burning amid a red flag warning in the county that was prompted by what forecasters said could be the “strongest and longest” Santa Ana wind event this season. Hours before the fire ignited, forecasters had warned of extreme fire danger in the area between Monday night and Thursday.

Gusts of 50 to 70 mph are possible are possible between Monday night and Tuesday, when the event is expected to peak.

Today through Thursday, there will be the potential for the strongest and longest duration Santa Ana wind event we have had so far this season. Gusts between 50 and 70 mph are possible during the peak of the event Monday night into Tuesday. Be fire aware and fire safe. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/Oh0c9sXb4C — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) December 4, 2017