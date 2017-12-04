Police Seek Additional Victims of ‘Bandit’ Taxi Driver Accused of Rape

Police are looking for additional victims of a “bandit” taxi driver accused of raping a woman last month after she hailed a ride home, authorities said.

The woman thought she had taken a Yellow Taxi after leaving a bar near Vermont Avenue and Pico Boulevard about 12:15 a.m. Nov. 12, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She told the driver, whom police identified as Jose Rene Pimentel, to take her to her home.

Instead, police said, Pimentel drove her to Flower Street south of 84th Place and parked his faded 2007 Toyota Prius. There, he forcefully sexually assaulted the woman, police said.

The woman escaped and asked someone nearby for help. The person called police, who responded and took Pimentel into custody.

