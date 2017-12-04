Rallies Planned Across California as Activists Pressure GOP House Members on Tax Vote

With another round of votes looming on the Republicans’ tax overhaul bill, Democratic activists are planning a series of protests and rallies across the state to pressure GOP members to oppose it.

Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton) is the target of at least a couple of those events, starting Monday when activists plan to dress up in Santa suits and hand out “lumps of coal” with notes attached saying Royce “has been naughty and endangers your family” with his previous tax vote.

Activists with a local Indivisible group are also expected to rally outside his Brea office Wednesday afternoon.

Royce was one of 11 California Republicans who voted in favor of the GOP tax bill last month, despite the fact that it’s expected to have an outsize impact on California taxpayers.

