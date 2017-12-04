Riverside Police Seek Additional Victims of Man Who Admitted to Molesting Over 50 Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are seeking additional victims of an 18-year-old man who admitted to molesting over 50 children over several years.

Joseph Hayden Boston was arrested early Saturday after he apparently revealed to his mother that he had molested an 8 and 4-year-old boys at a motel in Riverside.

His mother flagged down a police officer and turned in her son.

Boston then told police he had molested dozens of children in different cities he had lived in since the age of 10.

He has lived in Lakewood and Buena Park.

Officer Ryan Railsback told KTLA that he believes Boston was "trying to seek help and doesn't want to do this anymore," in admitting to the alleged crimes.

"We are fortunate that he did admit to all of this," Railsback said. "We need to backtrack now, based on what he said."

Railsback urged anyone who victimized by Boston, or believe their children were, to contact police. He added that only the two victims from this weekend's incident have been interviewed by police.

"He could easily pass off as a 13 or 14-year-old who may have befriended some young kids at the different places where he has stayed or resided in here in Southern California," Railsback said. "The admissions he has made are horrifying."

Anyone with information can contact Detective Paul Miranda at 951-353-7945 or at pmiranda@riversideca.gov.