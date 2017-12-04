× San Fernando Valley Assemblyman Accused of Forcing Sacramento Lobbyist Into Bathroom and Masturbating

Sacramento lobbyist Pamela Lopez has claimed that, in 2016, Democratic Assemblyman Matt Dababneh followed her into a bathroom, masturbated in front of her and urged her to touch him. Dababneh has strongly denied the allegation.

“It was Matt Dababneh,” Lopez told The Times in a November interview.

Lopez jolted the California political world seven weeks ago when she first shared her account of an encounter in Las Vegas, joining more than 140 women as they denounced in an open letter a “pervasive” culture of sexual harassment and misconduct in the state Capitol.

Lopez had not publicly accused Dababneh until Monday, when she formally filed a complaint with the Assembly and named him at a news conference. The Times had been preparing a report on her accusations against Dababneh, and sought the assemblyman’s comment late last week.

Second woman comes forward against Assemblyman Matt Dababneh. Jessica Yas Barker says there are other women he has harassed and that they are already facing retaliation from him. pic.twitter.com/aRjb8zj0Op — Jazmine Ulloa (@jazmineulloa) December 4, 2017